New Delhi: Indian and Chinese soldiers engaged in a face-off along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) near Yangtse in the Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh last week. It is learnt that the face-off took place after a Chinese patrol tried to enter Indian territory and the troops of China's People's Liberation Army were forced back.

The brief face-off it was resolved following talks between local commanders of the two sides as per established protocols, sources familiar with the development said on Friday (Oct. 8).

The last face-off comes just a month after reports of incursion by Chinese forces in Uttarakhand.

The incident came to light days before another round of high-level military talks between the two sides on the eastern Ladakh row.

The Corps Commander level talks are likely to take place within the next three-four days, said one of the people cited above.

About the fresh face-off, the sources said both sides undertake patrolling activities up to their line of perception and whenever the troops come face-to-face, the situation is managed according to established protocols.

The physical engagement of Indian and Chinese troops likely lasted for a few hours before both sides disengaged.

“Physical engagement can last for a few hours prior to disengaging as per mutual understanding. However, there has been no damage to defences,” said the source cited above.

“The India-China border has not been formally demarcated and, hence, there is a difference in perception of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) between the countries,” the person said.

The people said maintenance of peace and tranquillity in the areas of differing perceptions has been possible by adherence to existing agreements and protocols between the two countries.

The incident took place in the midst of continuing stand-off between Indian and Chinese militaries in several areas along the LAC in eastern Ladakh for nearly 17 months.

(With inputs from PTI)