New Delhi: Amid reports that the Chinese troops have not shown any signs of pulling back from friction points in eastern Ladakh, despite both countries agreeing on disengagement terms, fifth round of Corps Commander-level military talks between the two sides will take place at 11 AM on Sunday in Moldo, on the Chinese side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC). Also Read - Ladakh Standoff: China Envoy Claims 'Complete Disengagement' in Ladakh, India Refutes

In the meeting, India will focus on complete disengagement of the Chinese troops from Pangong Tso Lake’s Fingers area.

The four earlier rounds of meeting, between Leh-based 14 Corps’ Commander Lieutenant General Harinder Singh and Major General Liu Lin, the South Xinjiang military district chief, took place on June 6, 22, 30 and July 14.

The focus of the talks have been on complete de-escalation and disengagement from the four friction points: the Galwan Valley, Gogra, Hot Springs and Pangong Tso. Galwan Valley, notably, was the site of an ambush by the Chinese troops on Indian soldiers on the night of June 15.

20 Indian soldiers, including a Colonel, and an unspecified number of Chinese troops were killed in the fight.

The latest round of talks come amid reports that China is not de-escalating the situation along the LAC and has, in fact, deployed 40,000 troops in the eastern Ladakh sector. This has forced the Indian Army to deploy a matching number of troops to mirror the Chinese deployment.

On Friday, China had claimed that its troops had ‘completely disengaged’ from Ladakh; the claim, however, was strongly refuted by India.