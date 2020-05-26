New Delhi: The ongoing impasse between Indian and Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh showed no signs of abating as the eyeball-to-eyeball confrontation between the two sides continued for yet another day, since beginning earlier this month as a series of skirmishes and finally evolving into the current situation. Also Read - Ladakh Standoff: After Defence Minister, PM Modi Meets NSA, CDS, 3 Service Chiefs; Reviews Situation

Here's what all happened on Tuesday with regards to this issue:

(1.) Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting with National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat and the three service chiefs. Army Chief General MM Naravane apprised the PM of the prevailing situation;

(2.) Before the PM-chaired meet, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh too held a meeting with the three chiefs: General Naravane, Air Chief Marashal RKS Bhadauria and Admiral Karambir Singh;

(3.) In an interaction with media, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi remarked that the government should ‘come clean’ over the ongoing face-off with China, adding that the country would like more transparency about what is going on.

(4.) News agency ANI, quoting top sources, said that a high-level commanders meet between the two sets of troops took place at designated points along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) on May 22 and 23. Earlier, a series of meetings failed to resolve the issue between the two sides;

(5.) The news agency also also quoted sources as saying that no compromise will be made with regard to maintaining the sanctity of India’s borders and that while India believes in peace, it is firm and resolute when it comes to defense of its territory;

(6.) Separately, an NDTV report said that massive construction activities had taken place at a high-altitude Chinese air base, just 200 kms from the Pangong Tso lake, one of the sites of the ongoing confrontation;

(7.) It also came to light that during the scuffle along the banks of the lake earlier this month, the Chinese had resorted to ‘unethical practices’ such as using sticks, clubs with barbed wires and stones to attack the Indian troops;

(8.) Amid confusion on the number of Chinese troops who have ‘intruded’ into the Indian territory, it was reported that over 5,000 troops of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) have entered India through three different locations along the LAC;

(9.) Chinese President Xi Jinping told his armed forces to ‘prepare for a war,’ a day after Beijing announced that it would repatriate its citizens from India due to rising coronavirus cases in the country;

(10.) Amid the border tensions with the Chinese, an Army Commanders’ Conference, which was postponed in April due to COVID-19, will begin in Delhi. It will be held in two phases: May 27-29 and last week of June.