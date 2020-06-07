New Delhi: Day after a high-level military meet took place between India and China on the ongoing standoff in eastern Ladakh, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Sunday said that the two sides will continue the military and diplomatic engagements to resolve the issue, adding that both sides also agreed to ‘peacefully resolve the situation’ in accordance with various bilateral agreements they have with each other. Also Read - Ladakh Standoff: What Transpired Between India, China During 3-Hour Long Military Level Talks | Read Here

In a statement today, the MEA said, "The two sides will continue the military and diplomatic engagements to resolve the situation and to ensure peace and tranquillity in the border areas. "

"Both sides agreed to peacefully resolve situation in border areas in accordance with various bilateral agreements and keeping in view agreement between the leaders that peace and tranquility in the India-China border regions is essential for overall development of bilateral relations," the statement further noted.

It added that both India and China also noted that this year marks 70th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, who, it said, agreed that an early resolution would contribute to the further development of the relationship.

Notably, in the three-hour long talks which took place in China’s Moldo yesterday, while the Indian side was led by 14 Corps Commander Lieutenant General Harinder Singh, China was represented by Major General Liu Lin. Earlier, the two sides had also rejected US President Donald Trump’s offer to mediate.

The ongoing standoff began with a series of skirmishes in Ladakh and Sikkim in the first week of May and later evolved into the current situation.