New Delhi: India and China are in continuous efforts to work towards complete disengagement of troops alongside the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday referring to last week’s Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination (WMCC) meeting. Also Read - China Has Been Using 'Experimental' Vaccines on High-Risk Population Since July

“During the 18th meeting of WMCC last week, India and China had a candid and in-depth exchange of views on the existing situation in border areas. Both sides have reaffirmed that they will continue to sincerely work towards complete disengagement of troops along LAC in the western sector,” said MEA Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava. Also Read - China Facing 'Turbulent Change' as Global Markets Shut Doors Amid COVID-19

“Both sides also agreed that full restoration of peace and tranquillity in border areas would be essential for the overall development of bilateral relations. Both sides also agreed to continue engagements through military and diplomatic channels,” he said. Also Read - India-China Standoff: 'Military Options' Open to Tackle Chinese Transgressions if Talks Fail, Says CDS Bipin Rawat

“Complete disengagement needs troops redeployment of troops by each side (India and China) towards their regular posts on respective sides of LAC. This can be done only through mutually agreed reciprocal actions,” Srivastava added.

Earlier in the day, Chinese Defence Ministry spokesperson Colonel Wu Qian had said that in view of the larger picture of bilateral ties, the border tussle with India needs to be sorted out peacefully by avoiding “misjudgement”, and keeping “divergences from escalating into disputes”.

The statement came after Foreign Minister S Jaishankar’s remark on the border row where he called the situation “most serious” since the 1962 conflict.

Jaishankar said that the quantum of forces currently deployed by both sides at the LAC is “unprecedented”. At the same time, he noted that all border situations were resolved through diplomacy.

“As you know, we are talking to the Chinese both through military channels and diplomatic ones. In fact, they work in tandem,” the external affairs minister said in an interview with Rediff.com.

“But when it comes to finding a solution, this must be predicated on honouring all agreements and understandings. And not attempting to alter the status quo unilaterally,” he said.

India has been insisting that the border standoff with China must be resolved in accordance with the existing agreements and protocols for border management between the two countries.

The situation had worsened in May this year after 20 Indian soldiers were killed in the violent Galwan Valley clash where the Chinese military also suffered casualties.