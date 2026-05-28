Good news for India-China relations as both sides hold ‘constructive’ and ‘forward-looking’ talks on Eastern Ladakh border situation

Officials from India and China met for the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination (WMCC) in Beijing. Scroll down to know more.

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Chamoli base near China border (File Photo IANSX@nityanandraibjp)

India-China relations: In a significant development for India and China amid the ongoing global conflicts, the two Asian giants held 35th meeting of the Working Mechanism for Consultation & Coordination on India-China Border Affairs (WMCC) in Beijing. According to the official press release by the Ministry of External Affairs, the two countries describing the discussions as “constructive and forward-looking”. Adding that the Indian delegation was led by Joint Secretary (East Asia) Sujit Ghosh, while the Chinese side was headed by Director General of the Boundary and Oceanic Affairs Department of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs Hou Yanqi, the release mentioned that the current stability has enabled the gradual normalisation of bilateral relations. Here are all the details you need to know about the recent developments in 35th meeting of the Working Mechanism for Consultation & Coordination on India-China Border Affairs (WMCC).

What was discussed in Working Mechanism for Consultation & Coordination on India-China Border Affairs (WMCC)?

According to the official release, the two sides reviewed the situation in the border areas between India and China, expressing satisfaction with progress in maintaining peace and tranquillity along the border. They noted that this stability has enabled the gradual normalisation of bilateral relations.

The delegations discussed key issues, including delimitation, border management, mechanism building, and cross-border cooperation. As per the release quoted by news agency ANI, the Indian side particularly stressed the need for an early meeting of the Expert Level Mechanism on transboundary rivers.

India-China agree to maintain regular diplomatic and military-level contacts

Both sides agreed to maintain regular diplomatic and military-level contacts through existing mechanisms, including those established under the outcomes of the 24th Special Representatives (SR) talks. They also agreed to work together on substantive preparations for the next SR meeting, which is expected to be held in China.

During the visit, Sujit Ghosh met Director General of the Department of Asian Affairs of the Chinese Foreign Ministry Liu Jinsong and made a courtesy call on Chinese Assistant Foreign Minister Hong Lei. Officials from both sides emphasised continued engagement as a key factor in sustaining stability in border regions and advancing broader bilateral dialogue.