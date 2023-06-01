Home

India, China Review LAC Situation; Hold Discussion In ‘Frank And Open Manner’

The two sides also agreed to continue discussions through military and diplomatic channels. (File)

New Delhi: India and China took a step ahead towards finding a way to resolve the disengagement issue along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) as on Wednesday, the Working Mechanism For Consultation And Coordination on India-China Border Affairs (WMCC) reviewed the situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Western Sector of the India-China border areas.

The WMCC also discussed proposals for disengagement in the remaining areas in a “frank and open manner”.

The 27th meeting of the WMCC was attended by the Joint Secretary (East Asia) from the External Affairs Ministry, who led the Indian delegation.

During the in-person meeting held in Delhi, both sides noted that restoration of peace and tranquility will create conditions for normalising bilateral relations.

In order to achieve this objective, in accordance with existing bilateral agreements and protocols, the two sides agreed to hold the next (19th) round of senior commanders meeting at an early date.

The two sides also agreed to continue discussions through military and diplomatic channels.

The Chinese delegation was led by the director general of boundary and oceanic affairs in the department of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

