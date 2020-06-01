New Delhi: Australia on Monday called on India and China to resolve their ongoing border standoff in Ladakh ‘bilaterally’, adding that the India-Australia relations will scale to ‘new heights’ after the upcoming virtual summit-level meeting on June 4. Also Read - ‘Unverified Video’: Army Denies Violence Between Indian And Chinese Troops in Eastern Ladakh

Speaking to media today, Australian High Commissioner to India, Barry O'Farrell said, "India and Australia's relations will scale greater heights after the summit-level meeting between the two countries. India and China border (LAC) issue should be resolved bilaterally between the two countries."

India and China border (LAC) issue should be resolved bilaterally between the two countries: Australian High Commissioner to India
— ANI (@ANI) June 1, 2020

Notably, US President Donald Trump had last week offered to mediate between the two nuclear-armed Asian giants. However, first the Indian Foreign Ministry and then the Chinese Foreign Ministry rejected his offer, with both countries stressing that there was no need for a third party to mediate between the two.

The High Commissioner further said that Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison had expressed that the country would be ‘happy’ to join the G7 group of nations, adding that ‘stronger these bodies are, better for the world.’

President Trump had on Saturday announced that the G7 meet, which was scheduled to commence from June 10 in the United States, has been postponed to September. He had further remarked that besides the G7 members-US, UK, Canada, France, Germany, Italy and Japan-he would invite India, Australia, Russia and South Korea to the meeting.