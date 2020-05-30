New Delhi: In what are the first public remarks by a senior minister of the Narendra Modi government over the ongoing India-China standoff in Ladakh, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said that both the countries are in talks with each other to resolve the ongoing standoff, adding that both India and China have also made it ‘clear’ that they want to resolve the issue. Also Read - India-China Border Standoff: US Defence Secretary Mark Esper Holds Talks With Rajnath Singh

The Defence Minister made the above observations in an interview with news channel Aaj Tak.

During the interview, when questioned on the offer by US President Donald Trump to mediate between the two sides, he stressed that there was no need for this as the two countries already had a mechanism to resolve problems and it had been set in motion.

Notably, the foreign ministries of the two countries have already rejected the offer made by President Trump.

On his telephonic conversation with his US counterpart Mark Esper last evening, the Defence Minister said that he had told Secretary of Defence Esper that India and China already had a mechanism of resolving any issue between the two countries by dialogues at both military and diplomatic level, adding that the ‘mechanism is in place and the dialogue is on.’

Assuring the country that the government will not allow India’s dignity to be ‘hurt under any circumstances’, he further said that while India’s policy has been to have friendly relations with all its neighbours, sometimes circumstances arise with China that lead to situation like the present-day standoff, adding that such incidents have occurred in the past. adding that efforts are on to resolve the issue.