New Delhi: Only a day after mutually deciding to begin disengagement at the disputed border, Chinese troops were spotted again at new positions on both sides of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Galwan Valley, Ladakh, an NDTV report stated on Thursday. Also Read - Ladakh Standoff: India, China Should Strictly Respect, Observe LAC, Says MEA Hours After Beijing Calls New Delhi Important Neighbour

A latest satellite image gathered by the NDTV, showed a newly built structure of the Chinese Army in a defensive position, near Patrol Point 14. The picture has been contrasted against the June 15 image wherein People’s Liberation Army troops took aggressive posturing against the Indian counterpart. Also Read - ‘Crucial Neighbours to Each Other’: China Says Maintaining Peace in Ladakh is in Common Interests of Both Countries

A violent clash between India and China had taken place on June 15, killing at least 20 Indian soldiers, including a colonel. If reports are to be believed, as many as 45 Chinese soldiers were also gunned down at the LAC. However, China’s foreign ministry has rubbished the idea as of now. Also Read - 'No Clearance': Customs Department at Kolkata Airport Blocks Chinese Goods, Denies Strategy to Boycott

The new satellite images, captured on June 22, when the two nations held 11-hour-long Corps Commander-level talks, reportedly show a new build-up structure constructed along the rock-face pointing towards the LAC. Earth-moving vehicles and accommodation tents brought by the Chinese Army were also seen in the new image.

Last evening, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that both India and China have agreed to maintain communication at diplomatic as well as military level, and decided to “respect and observe” the situation at the LAC.

“India-China discussed in detail developments in border areas, in particular, situation in Eastern Ladakh. Indian side conveyed its concerns on recent developments in Eastern Ladakh, including on violent face-off in Galwan Valley area on 15 June,” the ministry noted.

The MEA statement comes in response to the Chinese counterpart who said that Beijing and New Delhi are ‘important neighbours to each other’.