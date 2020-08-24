New Delhi: ‘If talks between India and China do not yield any results, India is open to opt for a military option to tackle the transgressions by the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) in Ladakh’, said Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat. Also Read - Coronavirus: As India's Count Breaches 30 Lakh Mark, Health Ministry Points to Near 75% Recovery Rate

Talking about the ongoing tussle between India and China following the violent clashes in Galwan Valley in which 20 Indian Army personnel were killed, Rawat clearly asserted that the military option to deal with transgressions by the Chinese Army will be exercised only if talks at the military and the diplomatic level fail.

The CDS, however, refused to discuss in detail the military options that India could exercise to push back the transgressions by the Chinese Army in Ladakh sector.

“Whole of government approach is adopted to peacefully resolve any such activity and prevent intrusions. Defence services always remain prepared for military actions should all efforts to restore status quo along the LAC do not succeed,” Hindustan Times quoted Rawat as saying.

He also informed that Defence minister Rajnath Singh, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval are assessing multiple options to restore status quo in the region.