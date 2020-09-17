New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday spoke in Rajya Sabha about the ongoing standoff between the Indian troops and Chinese army along the Line of Actual Control(LAC) in Ladakh. Also Read - Nobody Cured of Covid-19 Due to 'Bhabhiji Papad': Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut Takes a Dig at Govt in Rajya Sabha

The minister asserted that China shouldn't doubt India's resolve to protect India's sovereignty and territorial integrity and said no power on earth can stop the Indian Army from patrolling.

Responding to Opposition's questions on Indian soldiers being pushed back from traditional patrolling points, he assured that there would be no change in patrolling patterns in eastern Ladakh, the site of the dispute.

“The patrolling pattern is traditional and well-defined. No power on earth can stop Indian soldiers from patrolling,” Defence Minister said.

Without giving particular details, he said that he would not be able to share much more because these were sensitive operational issues.

Rajnath Singh told the Rajya Sabha that China attempted to change the status quo along the LAC with its provocative military manoeuvres late last month.

“Since April, we had noticed a buildup of troops and armaments by the Chinese side in the border areas adjacent to Eastern Ladakh. In early May, the Chinese side had taken action to hinder the normal, traditional patrolling pattern of our troops in the Galwan Valley area, which resulted in a face-off,” Singh said.

“Even as this situation was being addressed by the ground commanders as per the provisions of our bilateral agreements and protocol, in mid-May the Chinese side made several attempts to transgress the LAC in other parts of the Western Sector. These attempts were detected early and consequently responded to appropriately by our armed forces,” he added.