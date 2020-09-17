New Delhi: Amid the ongoing border tension in Ladakh, reports said that the Chinese Army have set up loudspeakers that belt out Punjabi numbers at their forward posts. Sources believe that the China may be indulging in this to possibly distract Indian troops, who are observing the dominating height near Finger 4, overlooking the positions of the Peoples Liberation Army, around the clock. Also Read - With no Room to Escape, Rajnath Singh to Address Rajya Sabha, Take Questions on India-China Border Standoff at Noon Today

Notably, India and China have been engaged in a standoff since April-May this year after transgressions by the Chinese Army in Kongrung Nala, Gogra and Finger area near Pangong lake. Indian Army has now upped its preparedness manifold in the Ladakh sector to take on any aggressive moves by the Chinese Army in that sector.

India and China had a recent incident near Finger 4 where more than 100 rounds were fired between the troops of the two sides on September 8.

India and China have had at least three firing incidents between their troops in Eastern Ladakh in the last 20 days over the ongoing territorial dispute there.

“The first incident happened when the Indian Army preempted the Chinese attempt to occupy heights near Southern Bank of Pangong lake between August 29-31 while the second incident occurred near Mukhpari height on September 7,” Army sources said.