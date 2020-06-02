New Delhi: ‘The Narendra Modi-led government won’t compromise one bit on the issue of the Indo-China border skirmish along the Lineof Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh’, Union Home Minister Amit Shah told a news portal, adding that the country is dealing with this both militarily and diplomatically.” Also Read - Concerned at China's 'Aggression', US House Panel Urges it to Use Diplomacy to Resolve Dispute With India

Noably, Troops of India and China were engaged in a major standoff for over three weeks in Pangong Tso, Galwan Valley, Demchok and Daulat Beg Oldie in eastern Ladakh, in what is turning out to be the biggest confrontation between the two countries after the Doklam episode in 2017.

Speaking exclusively to CNN-News 18, Shah said that the there should be no doubt about the fact that absolutely no compromise will be made by India in securing its borders, whether they be on land or in water. He asserted that the Centre is duty-bound to protect its borders.

Earlier on Monday, the Congress party had attacked the government and questioned the “silence” of the government on what he described as the “brazen Chinese transgression” into Indian territory.

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala had said that there can be no compromise on India’s security and territorial integrity and posed a set of questions to the government on the situation at the border in Ladakh.