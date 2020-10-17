While speaking at an event on Saturday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that peace and tranquility must be maintained along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the border areas, failing which there will definitely be an impact on the relationships with neighbouring countries. Also Read - 'Something Close' to Genocide Happening in China's Xinjiang: US Security Adviser

Mentioning that the immediate focus should be on restoring peace and tranquility along the LAC, Jaishankar said, “If these are deeply disturbed then obviously there be will an impact on the relationship and that is what we are seeing.” Also Read - International Flights: Indians Can Travel to Germany From October 26 | Details Here

During an online conversation with former ambassador Gautam Bambawale, Pune International Centre, the external affairs minister further said that India and China had been developing cooperation in areas such as trade, tourism and societal activity since the late 1980s because of peace and tranquility in the border areas and this year’s border standoff had “deeply disturbed” the situation. Also Read - International Flights: Air India Announces Additional Flights to London From January 1, Booking Begins | Details Here

Jaishankar said, “It’s not our position that we should solve the boundary… question. We understand that’s a very complicated, very difficult issue. There have been many negotiations on this at different levels over a different period. That’s a very high bar for a relationship.”

India and China has currently entered its sixth month of the standoff which has taken the ties between the two nations to a new low, with troops firing warning shots at friction points – the first time guns have been used along the LAC since 1975. Multiple rounds of talks have also failed to yield any significant result in defusing the tensions and now the Indian side has prepared itself for long term deployment in the high mountainous region

(With Inputs from ANI)