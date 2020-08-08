New Delhi: Senior army commanders of India and China discussed the disengagement process along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) at a number of friction points, including in Daulat Beg Oldi and Depsang in eastern Ladakh, on Saturday. Also Read - Climate Change May Melt 85% Glaciers in J&K & Ladakh, Cause Temp Rise of 6.9 Degree Celsius by 2100: Study

The Major General-level talks were held at a border personnel meeting point in Daulat Beg Oldi (DBO) area on the Chinese side of the LAC.

The meeting comes a week after the two armies held the fifth round of Corps commander-level (Lt Gen) discussions in an effort to expedite the disengagement process.

At the military talks, the Indian side has been insisting on complete disengagement of Chinese troops at the earliest and immediate restoration of status quo ante in all areas of eastern Ladakh prior to May 5 when the standoff began following a clash between the two armies in Pangong Tso.

The Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) has pulled back from Galwan Valley and certain other friction points but the withdrawal of its troops has not moved forward from the Finger areas in Pangong Tso, Gogra and Depsang as demanded by India, according to sources.

India has been insisting that China must withdraw its forces from areas between Finger Four and Eight. The mountain spurs in the area are referred to as Fingers.

The formal process of disengagement of troops began on July 6, a day after a nearly two-hour telephonic conversation between National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on ways to bring down tensions in the area.

Both sides held several rounds of Major General-level talks in May and June before the level of negotiations was upgraded to the level of Corps commanders.

The fresh directive to maintain a very high-level of alertness came in the wake of lack of forward movement in implementation of the disengagement process by Chinese military in friction points like Pangong Tso, Depsang and Gogra.

The Indian army has already made elaborate plans to maintain current strength of troops and weapons along the LAC during the harsh winter months in eastern Ladakh and all other sensitive areas along the LAC.

It is also in the process of procuring a number of weapons, ammunition and winter gears for the frontline troops

The temperature in some of the high-altitude areas along the LAC drops to minus 25 degree celsius in the winter months.

