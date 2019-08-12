Beijing: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who is in Beijing, said on Monday that it was important for both India and China to ensure that if there were any differences, those should not turn into disputes. (Also read: China Says Declaring Ladakh a Union Territory Unacceptable)

He said, “India-China relationship has a unique place in global politics. Two years ago, our leaders recognised that reality and reached a consensus in Astana that at a time of global uncertainty India-China relationship should be a factor of stability.”

Jaishankar, who arrived here on Sunday, called on Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan and later had a meeting with Foreign Minister Wang Yi followed by a delegation-level meeting.

In his opening remarks during the meeting with Vice President Wang, Jaishankar said, “I am very pleased today to come in the aftermath of the Wuhan summit where the consensus between our leaders on global and regional issues has expanded.”

Last year’s Wuhan Summit between PM Modi and Xi Jinping was the first informal summit between the two leaders and it normalised the relations between the two countries after the 73-day military stand-off over Doklam in 2017.

Later, Jaishankar and Foreign Minister Wang Yi co-chaired the second meeting of the High-Level Mechanism on Cultural and People-to-People Exchanges. The first was held in Delhi last year. Four Memorandum of Understandings (MOUs) were expected to be signed during Jaishankar’s visit.

During his three-day visit, Jaishankar will hold talks with the Chinese leadership on a host of issues including finalisation of arrangements for President Xi’s visit to India later this year for the second informal summit with Prime Minister Modi.

The visit of Jaishankar, the first Indian minister to tour China after the Modi government, comes in the wake of India’s decision to revoke special status to Jammu and Kashmir and its division into two Union Territories -Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh. However, the visit was finalised much before India took the decision to revoke Article 370.

Only last week, Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi was in Beijing to seek China’s support for his country’s attempts to take India’s move to revoke special status to Kashmir to the UN Security Council. India has maintained that J&K is its integral part and the issue is strictly internal to the country.

In its statement, China objected to the formation of Ladakh as Union Territory. It expressed “serious concern” about the current situation in the region and said “relevant sides need to exercise restraint and act prudently”.

In New Delhi, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar had said, “India does not comment on the internal affairs of other countries and similarly expects other countries to do likewise.”