India, China Troops Clash Near LAC in Arunachal On December 9: Reports

Indian and Chinese troops briefly clashed at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Arunachal Pradesh on December 9. Troops from both sides suffered minor injuries.

New Delhi: Indian and Chinese troops briefly clashed at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Arunachal Pradesh on December 9. Troops from both sides suffered minor injuries. According to a News18 report quoting sources, People’s Liberation Army (PLA) troops contacted the LAC in Tawang sector which was contested by Indian troops in a firm and resolute manner that led to a face-off between two sides.

“In certain areas along the LAC in the Tawang Sector in Arunachal Pradesh there are areas of differing perception, wherein both sides patrol the area upto their claim lines. This has been the trend since 2006. On 09 December 2022, PLA troops contacted the LAC in Tawang Sector which was contested by own troops in a firm and resolute manner. This face-off led to minor injuries to few personnel from both sides,” the report added quoting sources.