India and China move closer as Delhi reopens government contracts to Beijing after six years, Chinese companies can now...

New Delhi: Tensions between India and China are easing, as the two nations move closer once again on the trade front. The Modi government has now eased restrictions on the import of Chinese equipment. According to the reports, the decision was taken in view of delays and shortages affecting power and coal projects. Talking to news agency Reuters, government officials said that India, following violent border clashes, had imposed a ban on Chinese equipment imports in June 2020. Now, government power and coal companies have been allowed to purchase Chinese equipment in limited quantities.

Chinese companies had been largely excluded from India’s USD 700–750 billion government procurement market because of these curbs. In January, Reuters reported that India was considering broad exemptions for Chinese bidders in government tenders, as tensions along the border were easing. The Modi government, after the 2020 clash, had made it mandatory for Chinese bidder to register with the government panel and obtain political and security clearances before competing for any government contract.

Here are some of the key details:

India has now allowed state-run power companies to import a component used in Chinese power transmission equipment without prior government approval.

Two officials said that a similar time-bound exemption is also being considered for critical equipment in the coal sector.

The exemption has been granted in the “national interest.”

An official noted that blocking Chinese imports would hurt India’s manufacturing capacity.

According to a Navbharat Times report quoting sources said that a committee of top bureaucrats has approved the relaxation, and a formal order is expected to be issued soon.

Officials said the move comes after repeated requests from government departments that had been facing shortages and project delays due to the 2020 restrictions.

They indicated that instead of fully reopening procurement, India may allow case-by-case imports of critical Chinese equipment.

How important is China for India?

After the border standoff between India and China, relations between both countries have slowed the flow of capital, technology, and talent between the two countries.

As per the 2024 report by the Observer Research Foundation, Chinese bidders saw a 27 percent decline in new project awards in 2021 compared to the previous year, totaling USD 1.67 billion.

India aims to add 500 GW of non-fossil fuel capacity by 2030, but execution delays and transmission bottlenecks persist.

Over the next three years, power transmission projects are expected to face a shortage of nearly 40% in transformers and reactors.

