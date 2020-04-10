New Delhi: With neighbouring countries getting the priority, India on Friday cleared the first list of 13 countries who will get hydroxychloroquine (HCQ), an anti-malarial drug that is being touted as ‘game-changer’ in the fight against COVID- 19 pandemic. Overall India will be giving hydroxychloroquine and paracetamol to 25 countries and the country has given approval for export of 14 million tablets of Hydroxychloroquine. Also Read - Lockdown Crisis: Migrant Workers go on Rampage, Allegedly Torch Vehicles in Surat

The 13 countries to whom India will be giving HCQ, are–US, Spain, Germany, Dominican Republic, Brazil, Bahrain, Nepal, Bhutan, Afghanistan, Maldives and Bangladesh. Also Read - Will Nationwide Lockdown be Extended? All Eyes on PM Modi's Video Conference With CMs Today

Hydroxychloroquine is in high demand globally and a decision for exporting the drug to the first list of countries which put in a request has been approved. “Several countries made requests for this particular drug. Taking into view the domestic stocks available and keeping sufficient buffer for our own requirement, a decision was taken by GoM to release some surplus medicines for export purposes. The first batch for the list of countries have been approved and the products have started to leave. I want to emphasis that the domestic requirement and necessity will be a priority for the government,” MEA Additional Secretary Dammu Ravi said. Also Read - Pakistan Extends Ban on Domestic, International Flights as Coronavirus Cases Reach 4,695

When asked about the criteria India is following for countries, the MEA official asserted, “Request for countries existed, for HCQ, we analysed the request. Sometimes demand can be very high, we need to rationalise. This drug is under high demand and all countries impacted by COVID are asking for it. So it was internal discuss and in consultation with pharma dept, health and various others in the empowered committee.”

Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Health Lav Agarwal said that India has a stock of 3.28 crore tablets of hydroxychloroquine, which is three time more than the projected requirement of one crore tablets in the country for the coming week and that tie-ups have been made for additional supply of 2 to 3 crore tablets for the future need.

“Based on our projected requirement, we need one crore tablets of hydroxychloroquin for the coming one week, while we have 3.28 crore tablets with us today. So we have more than 3 times supply relative to the domestic requirement. Domestic requirement and production of hydroxychloroquin has been 100 per cent ensured, not even for today but for coming times as well. Also, two crore tablets have been sent to states to ensure their availability in the private sector,” Agarwal said, assuring that there is no shortage of the medicine in the country.

Notably, India is providing humanitarian aid like Pharma (HCQ & paracetamol) to SAARC, Mauritius and Seychelles along with Africa and Latin America. Outside these regions, New Delhi is currently processing requests for medicines (HCQ/Paracetamol) from countries based on availability and would be supplying them on a commercial basis.