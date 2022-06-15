New Delhi: India.com has been ranked as the fourth most popular news website in India, according to the Reuters Institute Digital News Report 2022. Zee Group’s website India.com jumped three places from 2021— when it ranked 7th— to enter the top five. The study was commissioned by the Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism to understand how news is being consumed in range of countries. India.com is only behind NDTV, Times of India Online, and BBC Online.Also Read - Zee Group Opens Its Technology And Innovation Centre In Bengaluru. Details Here

India.Com has jumped ahead of its competitors — India Today, The Hindu, Times Now, The Indian Express, Network 18 and other big names to cement its position in the 11th edition of Reuters’ Report on Digital News. Also Read - Former England Cricketer Kevin Pietersen's Tweet Goes VIRAL as he Loses PAN Card, Income Tax Department Offers Aid

One of the fastest-growing news websites in the country, India.Com is consolidating its position in the digital space and new media with the content that is tailor-made for the audience of varied age groups and is constantly on the move to update, invigorate, and inform their treasured patrons with much more than news, right from lifestyle, entertainment, explainers, utility news, education, viral, sports, business, travel, states and getting ground reports from assorted sources. Also Read - Highlights KAR vs PES Pakistan Super League 2022 Scorecard: Shoaib Malik Stars As Peshawar Zalmi Beat Karachi Kings By 9 Runs

India.com is committed to providing the latest, the best, the most unique, most authentic, and most interesting historical outlook based on facts.

India.com is grateful to its audience for showing trust and affection as it strives to be the most preferred digital destination. It is a proud moment for us and gives us a belief that we will be bringing you the rich art, culture and unexplored destinations from a nation as diverse and unique as India.

Thank you so much for your love and unshakable faith in us.