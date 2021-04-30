New Delhi: In the wake of the rising cases of coronavirus, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs on Thursday night issued fresh guidelines to all the states and UTs and asked them to strictly implement containment measures across districts with a high number of COVID-19 cases to check the spread of the viral disease. The Issuance of the guidelines has also ruled out nationwide lockdown as the MHA did not mention anything about the imposition of a nationwide lockdown anywhere in the country in the fresh guidelines issued in view of the pandemic for May. Also Read - Plan Prepared to Vaccinate All Adults in 3 Months: Arvind Kejriwal

"In an order issued today, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) directed all States and Union Territories (UTs) to consider the containment measures, as had been conveyed in the advisory of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), dated 25.4.2021, for immediate implementation based on the assessment of the situation. It asked the States and UTs to implement the necessary containment measures, under the relevant provisions of the Disaster Management (DM) Act, 2005," MHA said in its guidelines.

The Home Ministry also told the states to take necessary action to ensure sufficient oxygen-supported beds, ICU beds, ventilators, ambulances, including the creation of makeshift hospitals.

The fresh guidelines for COVID-19 management came amid a sudden spike in the number of cases and a shortage of beds, ICUs and oxygen in some parts of the country like Delhi.

In the guidelines, the MHA asked the states to identify the districts where either the COVID positivity rate was more than 10 per cent or the bed occupancy was over 60 per cent in the last one week. The districts fulfilling any of the above two criteria should be considered for intensive and local containment measures.

The implementation framework for community containment and large containment areas, as advised by the health ministry, has also been enclosed with the MHA order.

The national directives for COVID-19 management shall continue to be strictly followed throughout the country and the MHA order shall be effective till May 31.

The development comes as, with a record single-day rise of 3,79,257 cases, India’s COVID-19 tally has climbed to 1,83,76,524, while the number of active cases has crossed the 30-lakh mark. The death toll due to the viral disease has gone up to 2,04,832 with a record 3,645 daily new fatalities.

As per the guidelines from the Centre, the movement of individuals shall be strictly prohibited during the night hours, except for essential activities, in areas where the number of cases is high.

Social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural, religious, festival related and other gatherings and congregations have been prohibited. Marriages will be attended by up to 50 people and funerals by up to 20.

Shopping complexes, cinema halls, restaurants, bars, sports complexes, gymnasiums, spas, swimming pools and religious places will remain closed.

Essential services and activities such as healthcare services, police, fire, banks, electricity, water and sanitation, regulated movement of public transport including all incidental services and activities needed for a smooth functioning of these activities shall continue. Such services shall continue in both the public and the private sector.

(With inputs from agencies)