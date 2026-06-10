India condemns attack on commercial vessel off near Oman coast after 21 Indians rescued, three go missing

The MEA denounced the attack on the tanker near Oman, confirming the rescue of 21 Indians and ongoing efforts to locate three missing crew members.

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Attack on ship- IANS image

New Delhi: In a significant statement on Wednesday, India issued a strong condemnation on following an attack on a commercial vessel off the coast of Oman, which has left three Indian crew members missing. Earlier in the day, the Indian Embassy in Oman confirmed it was aware of the maritime incident. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), embassy officials shared that they are actively tracking the developments and maintaining constant communication with local law enforcement and leaders to provide updates as they arrive.

In a broader diplomatic appeal, India called for an urgent reduction in regional hostilities and urged a swift resolution through dialogue. The government renewed its appeal for an immediate cooling of regional hostilities and urged the swift finalization of diplomatic talks to restore peace and security to the area.

What Indian Embassy said on attack on commercial ship?

“We condemn the attack on the commercial vessel Settebello off the coast of Oman, earlier today. Of the 24 Indian crew onboard, 21 Indians have been rescued thus far and 03 Indians are reportedly missing. Our Embassy in Oman is closely monitoring the situation and proactively coordinating with the Omani authorities in the ongoing Search and Rescue operation,” read a statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

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It added that the continuing incidents of attacks on shipping in the region are deeply worrisome and a direct result of the ongoing conflict in the region.

What happened near Oman coast?

On Monday, 24 Indian seafarers aboard MT Marivex, a Palau-flagged vessel MT Marivex, were rescued following a fire incident south of the Strait of Hormuz. Addressing the weekly media briefing in New Delhi on Tuesday, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal had expressed gratitude to the Omani government for their support in the rescue operation.

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“The ship MT Marivex was disabled off the coast of Oman. We have learned that it is a Palau-flagged vessel. We also understand there was some exchange of communication between the ship and the US Navy before the incident. There were 24 crew members on board the ship, all of them being Indian nationals. All 24 have been rescued, and they are safe. Our Embassy for this purpose, for the evacuation and rescue purpose, contacted the Omani authorities who swung into action,” Jaiswal stated.