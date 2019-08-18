New Delhi: India has strongly condemned the bombing in Kabul that took place at a wedding hall yesterday.

Ministry of External Affairs, in its press release, said that the country expresses sincere condolences to families of the victims of this cowardly attack and wish early recovery to the injured.

“India calls for the perpetrators of this heinous terror attack and those who provide shelter to be brought to justice expeditiously,” read the release.

Yesterday, at least 63 people were killed and 180 got injured after an explosion ripped through a wedding hall in the capital of Afghanistan.

The blast took place inside Shahr-e-Dubai wedding hall in Police District 6 of Kabul yesterday at around 10.40 PM (local time).

“The killed and injured were shifted by police and Kabul ambulance to hospitals. The nature of the blast and the exact number of killed and injured will be shared with media later,” interior ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi wrote on Twitter.

According to the reports, dozens of people were inside the wedding hall when the explosion occurred near the stage of the two-story building.

Notably, at least 95 people were injured in a blast in the same area of Kabul on August 7.

Interior Ministry had said that the explosion in the west of Kabul was a car bombing which targeted the police district 6 headquarters.

Taliban had claimed the responsibility for the car bomb explosion that targeted a police headquarters in the west of Kabul.