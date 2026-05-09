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India conducts successful flight-trial of advanced Agni missile

India conducts successful flight-trial of advanced Agni missile

With this successful trial, India once again demonstrated the capability to target multiple strategic targets using a single missile system.

The trial was witnessed by senior scientists of DRDO and the Indian Army personnel.

New Delhi: India conducted the successful flight-trial of an Advanced Agni missile with Multiple Independently Targeted Re-Entry Vehicle (MIRV) system from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Island, Odisha on May 08, 2026. The missile was flight-tested with multiple payloads, targeted to different targets spatially distributed over a large geographical area in the Indian Ocean Region.

The telemetry and tracking were carried out by multiple ground and ship-based stations. These systems tracked the entire missile trajectory from lift-off to the impact of all payloads. Flight data confirmed that all mission objectives were met during the trial.

With this successful trial, India once again demonstrated the capability to target multiple strategic targets using a single missile system. This missile is developed by DRDO laboratories with the support of Industries across the country. The trial was witnessed by senior scientists of DRDO and the Indian Army personnel.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has complimented DRDO, the Indian Army, and the industry on the successful flight-test. This will add an incredible capability to the country’s defence preparedness against the growing threat perceptions, he said.

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