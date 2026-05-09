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India conducts successful flight-trial of advanced Agni missile

With this successful trial, India once again demonstrated the capability to target multiple strategic targets using a single missile system.

Published date india.com Published: May 9, 2026 11:50 PM IST
email india.com By Tahir Qureshi email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Tahir Qureshi email india.com twitter india.com
India, Agni missile, Multiple Independently Targeted Re-Entry Vehicle, MIRV, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Island, Odisha, Indian Ocean Region, DRDO, Indian Army
The trial was witnessed by senior scientists of DRDO and the Indian Army personnel.

New Delhi: India conducted the successful flight-trial of an Advanced Agni missile with Multiple Independently Targeted Re-Entry Vehicle (MIRV) system from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Island, Odisha on May 08, 2026. The missile was flight-tested with multiple payloads, targeted to different targets spatially distributed over a large geographical area in the Indian Ocean Region.

The telemetry and tracking were carried out by multiple ground and ship-based stations. These systems tracked the entire missile trajectory from lift-off to the impact of all payloads. Flight data confirmed that all mission objectives were met during the trial.

With this successful trial, India once again demonstrated the capability to target multiple strategic targets using a single missile system. This missile is developed by DRDO laboratories with the support of Industries across the country. The trial was witnessed by senior scientists of DRDO and the Indian Army personnel.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has complimented DRDO, the Indian Army, and the industry on the successful flight-test. This will add an incredible capability to the country’s defence preparedness against the growing threat perceptions, he said.

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About the Author

Tahir Qureshi

Tahir Qureshi

Tahir Qureshi is a senior sub-editor at India.com, whose primary duties are writing news related to different beats like National. World, Business, and viral. He also breaks stories and then follows t ... Read More

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