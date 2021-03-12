New Delhi: India recorded 23,285 cases of coronavirus infection in a day, the highest in around 78 days, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 1,13,08,846, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday. Also Read - Coronavirus: Night Curfew, Lockdown Imposed in These Cities to Contain Pandemic | Complete List Here

The death toll increased to 1,58,306 with 117 daily new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed. The total active caseload increased to 1,97,237, which now comprises 1.74 per cent of the total infections, while the recovery rate has dropped to 96.86 per cent.

On December 24, 24,712 new infections were reported in a span of 24 hours. Also Read - Maharashtra: 44 Students Test COVID Positive at a Hostel in Latur District, Undergoing Treatment

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to1,09,53,303, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.40 per cent, the data stated.

India’s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

According to the ICMR, 22,49,98,638 samples have been tested up to March 11 with 7,40,345 samples being tested on Thursday.

The Health Ministry also informed that 7,40,345 samples were tested on Thursday. The cumulative tests done by Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) so far stands at 22,49,98,638. So far, 2,61,64,920 doses of corona vaccine have been administered in the country since the drive began on January 16 after approval for ‘Covishield’ and ‘Covaxin’.

Meanwhile, Delhi recorded 409 new COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day rise in nearly two months, while the positivity rate rose to 0.59 per cent, according to health department data. The death count climbed to 10,934 with three more fatalities, the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi Health Department stated.

