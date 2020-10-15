New Delhi: India registered a spike of 67,708 new COVID-19 cases and 680 deaths in the past 24 hours. Total case have mounted to 73,07,098 while the death toll has soared to 1,11,266. Further, 63,83,441 people have recuperated so far, pushing the national recovery rate to 87.35 per cent. Also Read - Swine Coronavirus, Another Deadly Infection Capable of Affecting Humans

The COVID-19 case fatality rate has further declined to 1.52 per cent.

"Total case tally stands at 73,07,098 including 8,12,390 active cases, 63,83,442 cured/discharged/migrated cases & 1,11,266 deaths," the Health Ministry said on Thursday

There are 812390 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which comprises 11.11 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 9,12,26,305 samples have been tested up to October 14 with 11,36,183 samples being tested on Wednesday.