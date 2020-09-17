New Delhi: Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Thursday said that the India’s COVID vaccine will be made available by the beginning of the next year. Notably, India is witnessing a rise of nearly 1 lakh fresh Coronavirus cases and over 1000 deaths everyday. Also Read - Nobody Cured of Covid-19 Due to 'Bhabhiji Papad': Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut Takes a Dig at Govt in Rajya Sabha

“Just like other countries, India is also making efforts. Three vaccines candidates are in different phases. Under Prime Minister’s guidance, an expert group is looking at it and there is advanced planning in place. We are hopeful that by the start of next year a vaccine will be available in India,” Harsh Vardhan said in Rajya Sabha today. Also Read - 33% Delhiites Have Developed Covid-19 Antibodies: Latest Sero Survey of 17,000 Samples

The clinical trials for two indigenous vaccines by Zydus Cadila and Bharat Biotech are underway, with both completing phase 1 testing. Also Read - Twitter Suspends Account of Chinese Virologist Who Claimed Covid-19 Was Made in Wuhan Laboratory

Serum Institute of India (SII) is manufacturing partner of the vaccine candidate named Covishield, developed jointly by the University of Oxford’s Jenner Institute’s and AstraZeneca. The Pune-based firm, SII, is looking after the trials at 17 trial sites across India.

Besides this, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited, a global pharmaceutical company headquartered out of India, have agreed to cooperate on clinical trials and distribution of Sputnik V vaccine in India.

Sputnik V, an adenovirus vector-based vaccine, was developed by the Gamaleya Scientific Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology, along with the Russian Direct Investment Fund and registered on August 11.