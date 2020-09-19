India Corona Vaccine Update: In a development to Oxford’s COVID vaccine which is being manufactured in India by Serum Institute, the phase-III human clinical trial of the vaccine candidate will begin at the Sassoon General Hospital in Pune next week. Also Read - IPL 2020: Steve Smith, Jos Buttler And Jofra Archer Clear Mandatory Coronavirus Test

"The phase-III trial of 'Covishield' vaccine will begin at Sassoon hospital from next week. It is likely to start on Monday. Some volunteers have already come forward for the trial. Around 150 to 200 volunteers will be administered the vaccine candidate dose," Dean of the state-run Sassoon General Hospital Dr Muralidhar Tambe told news agency PTI on Saturday.

"From Saturday, the hospital started enrolling volunteers for the trial. Those who are willing to volunteer for the vaccination should contact the hospital," he added.

Under phase-II, trials were conducted at Bharti Vidyapeeth Medical College and also KEM Hospital in the city.

Earlier this month, the SII had paused the clinical trials of the vaccine candidate in the country till further orders after its partner British-Swedish pharma giant AstraZeneca stopped the trials in other countries because of “an unexplained illness” in a participant in the study.

However, on September 15, the DCGI gave permission to the SII to resume clinical trial of the vaccine.