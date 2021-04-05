New Delhi: Breaking all past records for the highest single-day spike in coronavirus cases, India has reported more than 1 lakh infections in the past 24 hours with 1,03,794 new COVID-19 cases. This is the biggest surge in COVID-19 cases that India has seen since the coronavirus pandemic began last year. Before this, the highest daily increase in India was recorded on September 16, 2020 with 97,894 cases being recorded in a day. This takes the total COVID-19 tally in India due to the pandemic to 1,25,87,921 (Over 1.25 crore). The record spike takes active COVID-19 cases across the country to 7,37,870. This is the latest data updated on covid19india.org on Monday morning. Also Read - RT-PCR Test, Schools Shut, Night Curfew: Rajasthan Imposes Lockdown-like Restrictions Amid COVID-19 Surge

On Sunday, India recorded 93,249 new COVID-19 cases and 513 deaths in a span of 24 hours.

Meanwhile, 477 people died due to the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total death from the coronavirus pandemic to 1,65,132 (Over 1.65 lakh).

Around half the number of new cases, 52,840 recuperated from the disease in the past day taking total recoveries from COVID-19 in India to 1,16,79,961 (Over 1.16 crore).

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit state in India as it has reported more than half of the total cases in India in the last 24 hours with 57,074 fresh infections. Chhattisgarh has reported the second highest cases with a spike of 5,250 infections. Karnataka has reported the third highest number of cases with 4,553 new infections. Uttar Pradesh is the fourth worst-hit state as it recorded a spike of 4,136 new COVID-19 cases.