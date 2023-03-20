Home

Corona Cases Rise In India: Will COVID Restrictions Be Imposed? ICMR To Hold Review Meet Today

India Coronavirus Latest Update: In the wake of the rising COVID cases, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has issued revised guidelines to all states.

India’s COVID death toll has gone up to 5,30,806, with four latest fatalities.

India Corona Cases Latest Updates: As various states are again witnessing a sharp rise in COVID cases, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said it will hold a review meeting later in the day on Monday to discuss the emerging situation. The development comes after the country saw a single-day rise of 918 fresh coronavirus cases, while the active cases rose to 6,350.

On Sunday, more fresh coronavirus cases were registered across the country, the highest in four months. Last time India registered over 1,000 Covid cases was on November 6, 2022.

Health Ministry Issues Guidelines

In the wake of the rising COVID cases, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has issued revised guidelines to all states.

“Antibiotics should not be used unless there is clinical suspicion of bacterial infection. The possibility of coinfection of COVID-19 with other endemic infections must be considered. Systemic corticosteroids are not indicated in mild disease,” the ministry said in the revised guidelines.

According to the guidelines, maintain physical distancing, indoor mask use, hand hygiene, Symptomatic management (hydration, anti-pyretics, antitussive) Monitor temperature and oxygen saturation (by applying a SpO probe to fingers) Stay in contact with treating physician.

“Seek immediate medical attention if difficulty breathing, High-grade fever/ severe cough, particularly if lasting for more than 5 days. A low threshold is to be kept for those with any of the high-risk features,” the health ministry said in the guidelines.

COVID death toll in India

India’s COVID death toll has gone up to 5,30,806, with four latest fatalities — two reported by Rajasthan, one by Karnataka and one death reconciled by Kerala. The daily positivity was recorded at 2.08 per cent while the weekly positivity was pegged at 0.86 per cent. The infection tally stands at 4.46 crore (4,46,96,338).

Now, the active cases comprise 0.01 per cent of the total cases, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.8 per cent, according to the health ministry website.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.