Strengthen COVID Surveillance: Centre Writes To States To Keep Strict Vigil Amid Rise In Cases

Coronavirus Latest Updates: Underlining that Covid is still not over, the Health Secretary asked the state governments of Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Kerala, Karnataka, Haryana and Delhi to remain cautious against laxity at any level.

Delhi reported a positivity rate of 29.65 per cent in the week ending April 19.

New Delhi: Amid an uptick in Covid cases across the country, the Centre on Friday asked eight states including Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Maharashtra to maintain a strict watch and take preemptive action in any area of concern to control any emerging spread of infection.

Union Health Secretary, in his letter, asked the states to institute prompt and effective public health measures with a key focus on several aspects, ranging from strengthening COVID surveillance in all districts to improving community awareness.

Covid Pandemic Still Not Over

Underlining that Covid is still not over, the Health Secretary asked the governments of Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Kerala, Karnataka, Haryana and Delhi to remain cautious against laxity at any level saying that may nullify the gains made in pandemic management so far.

“The country has been witnessing a consistent rise in COVID-19 cases since March, with 10,262 cases reported in the week ending April 20. A rise in positivity rate has also been noted across the country, with 5.5 per cent positivity reported in the week ending April 19 against 4.7 per cent positivity reported in the previous week,” Bhushan said in the letter.

He said even as the rates of hospitalization and deaths due to COVID-19 have remained low, states or districts reporting a higher number of cases may indicate a possible localized spread of infection thus necessitating a closer look at these states or districts (high daily cases and/or high-test positivity rates) and the need to institute requisite public health measures to control and contain such surges in the initial stages.

Monitoring Situation Crucial

“It is also critical to ensure timely and regular updating of data to assist in accurate monitoring of the situation. It is essential that the State must maintain a strict watch and take preemptive action if required in any area of concern to control any emerging spread of infection. Regular monitoring and follow-up action are crucial,” Bhushan said.

While the five-fold strategy for control of pandemic – Test-Track-Treat-Vaccination and adherence to Covid appropriate behaviour – remains the time-tested approach, it is critical for the state health departments to institute prompt and effective public health measures with a key focus on the aspects such as strengthening Covid surveillance in all districts and monitoring trends of influenza-like illness (ILI) and SARI cases in all sentinel surveillance sites on a regular basis and ensure its reporting through IDSP-IHIP network, he said.

He said the focus should be in areas reporting high case positivity and new clusters of cases, and asked them to increase the number of Covid-positive samples sent for Whole Genomic Sequencing through the INSACOG network of laboratories, especially from any new clusters of cases detected in the community.

Corona Cases In Various States

Maharashtra has reported an increase in weekly cases from 774 in week ending April 13 to 872 in the week ending April 20. The state reported a positivity rate of 6.87 per cent in week ending April 19.

Kerala has reported an increase in weekly cases from 2,139 in week ending April 13 to 2,602 in week ending April 20 while Karnataka reported a rise in weekly cases from 268 in week ending April 13 to 369 in week ending April 20.

While Karnataka reported a positivity rate of 2.83 per cent in week ending April 19, which is less than India average, it was noted that the district of Bengaluru Urban reported high positivity rate of 6.7 per cent during the same period.

Haryana saw an increase in weekly cases from 445 in the week ending April 13 to 910 in the week ending April 20 whereas in Delhi, there was an increase in weekly cases from 741 in the week ending April 13 to 1,471 in the week ending April 20.

Delhi reported a positivity rate of 29.65 per cent in the week ending April 19 which is significantly higher than India’s positivity rate of 5.5 per cent during the same period.

