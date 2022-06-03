India Coronavirus Latest Update: In the wake of the rising coronavirus cases in five states, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday wrote to Telangana, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu and asked them to maintain a strict watch over the COVID situation and take pre-emptive action if required to control any emerging spread of infection. The letter was written by Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan to the five states where the COVID cases are on the rise.Also Read - Scientists Identify New Coronavirus Commonly Found In Rodents

Earlier in the day, the Union Health Ministry said the new coronavirus infections in the country in a single day were recorded above 4,000 after 84 days, taking the tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,31,68,585, while the active cases rose to 21,177. Also Read - Natural Beauty to Religious Hotspots: 8 Perfect Weekend Getaways From Chennai

The Union Health Secretary tells states that they must maintain a strict watch and take pre-emptive action if required to control any emerging spread of infection. — ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2022

The ministry letter stated that a total of 4,041 new cases were recorded in a span of 24 hours while the death toll climbed to 5,24,651 with 10 fresh fatalities.

Notably, India’s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year. The 10 new fatalities include six from Kerala, two from Delhi and one each from Maharashtra and Nagaland.