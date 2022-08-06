Coronavirus in India Latest Update: As coronavirus cases have started again in some parts of the country, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday wrote letter to seven states urging them to take adequate steps to prevent its further spread. The Centre in the letter asked the states to take adequate testing, promote Covid-appropriate behaviour and increase the pace of vaccination to contain the surge.Also Read - Delhi: Woman Sedated, Gang-raped at Spa in Pitampura; 4 Arrested

In a letter to Delhi, Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Odisha, Tamil Nadu and Telangana, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said upcoming festivals and mass congregations in different parts of the country may potentially facilitate transmission of infectious diseases, including COVID-19. Also Read - India's COVID Graph Sees Upward Trend: Data Comparison Shows Uptick In Coronavirus Cases, Deaths On Rise

He stressed in the latter that it is critical to ensure adequate testing is undertaken in all the districts of the state while maintaining the recommended share of RT-PCR and antigen tests. Also Read - Indian Women's Team Extends Unbeaten Run At 44th Chess Olympiad

“The state must also closely monitor districts reporting higher cases, positivity rates and clusters to prevent further spread of infection and effective case management,” he stressed in the letter.

Bhushan in his letter to Delhi said the national capital has been reporting high average daily new cases (811 cases) for the past month with a high of 2.202 new cases reported on August 5.

Delhi has contributed 8.2 per cent of India’s weekly new cases in the week ending August 5 and has also recorded 1.86 times increase in average daily new cases from 802 in the week ending July 29 to 1,492 in in the week ending August 5.

Bhushan said Kerala reported 2,347 average cases per day in the past month and Maharashtra 2,135 cases. He also cited district-wise spread of infection.

“States should aim to increase the pace of vaccination for all eligible population and accelerate the administration of free precaution doses for 18-plus eligible population at all Government Covid Vaccination Centres (CVCs) under the ‘COVID Vaccination Amrit Mahotsav’ till September 30,” he stated.