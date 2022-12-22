Covid Restrictions Likely To Be Imposed In India Ahead New Year, Christmas: Report

India Coronavius Lockdown News Today: At present, PM Modi is holding a meeting with officials to review the COVID situation and after the meeting, it will be clear about the restrictions in the country.

COVID cases. in India Latest Update

Coronavirus Lockdown News Today: In the wake of the rising cases of coronavirus in China and other countries, COVID restrictions are likely to be imposed in India ahead of Christmas and New Year celebrations. However, PM Modi is holding a meeting with officials to review the situations and after the meeting, it will be clear about the restrictions.

In this regard, the central government is likely to issue a comprehensive advisory to states later in the day which may contain guidelines on following Covid-19 protocol like face mask and social distancing especially during New Year celebrations in public areas.

Earlier in the day, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya made a statement in this regard in the Parliament.

As the Covid cases returned to the centre of India’s health map, the government advised people to get vaccinated and mask up, saying random sample testing will be conducted at airports for passengers arriving from China and other countries.

The new advisory to states could contain the following points:

Wearing of face mask could be made mandatory at public places.

Sashing/sanitising hands frequently could also be made compulsory.

Guidelines on avoiding over-crowding in public places and maintaining proper social distancing could also be issued for New Year celebrations

Testing and tracing is likely to be made compulsory at airports.

Facilities for quarantine and testing will be set up again in the next week

During the review meeting chaired by Health Minister Mandaviya on Wednesday, experts said although there is no overall increase in caseload as of now, there is a need for continued surveillance to keep a track of existing and emerging variants.