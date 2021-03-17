New Delhi: In the highest single-day spike of coronavirus cases in 2021, India has recorded 28,903 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday. The new cases take India COVID-19 tally to 1,14,38,734. This comes ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s virtual meeting with Chief Ministers of all states where the recent COVID surge and the ongoing vaccination drive will be discussed. Also Read - Will Lockdown be Imposed in Some States? All Eyes on PM Modi’s Virtual Meet With Chief Ministers Today

The Health Ministry said 188 deaths were reported in the country in the last 24 hours, the highest in around two months. Also Read - Maharashtra: BMC Issues Work From Home Order For All Teachers, School Staff As Mumbai Fights COVID Surge

Registering an increase for the seventh day in a row, the total active caseload has increased to 2,34,406 which now comprises 2.05 per cent of the total infections, while the recovery rate has further dropped to 96.56 per cent, the data stated. Also Read - A Day After Worst Single-Day Spike This Year, India Records 24,492 Fresh COVID Cases

As many as 30,254 new infections were recorded in a span of 24 hours on December 13.

With 17,741 recoveries, the number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,10,45,284, while the case fatality rate has dropped to 1.39 per cent, the data stated.

India’s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

According to the ICMR, 22,92,49,784 samples have been tested up to March 16 with 9,69,021 samples being tested on Tuesday.

(With PTI inputs)