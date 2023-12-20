Kerala Issues Health Advisory, Telangana Hospitals on Alert: Will India Witness Another COVID Wave?

Coronavirus Latest News Today: The Telangana government also issued an alert to all hospitals in the state regarding the new JN.1 sub-variant of coronavirus.

Coronavirus Latest News: In the wake of the rising coronavirus cases in the country, several states have issued health advisory and implemented precautionary measures. Even some states have imposed restrictions on border areas for the inter-state travellers. Some other states have put their hospitals on high alert in case any covid case is reported in the area. In the wake of these developments, the question arises – will India witness another CIVID wave this time again? However, there is no update on this from health experts or Central government.

Kerala Issues Health Advisory

In the wake of the rising coronavirus cases, the Kerala government on Tuesday issued health advisory and urged people above the age of 60 years to wear masks before going to public places.

The state government also advised people to stay in close spaces and refrain from going to crowded places. The advisory from the Kerala government came after the Centre issued an advisory.

Earlier, the Centre in a letter to all states emphasised the importance of upholding a state of continual watch on the COVID situation in the nation, especially during the festive season. The Centre also imposed strict travel restrictions, especially for those who are coming from countries where the new variant has been detected.

In the meantime, Kerala Health Minister Veena George emphasised that the state high-level committee is rigorously monitoring the occupancy rate of intensive care units (ICU) beds, oxygen beds, and ventilators across government and private hospitals.

The number of active Covid-19 cases in Kerala on Monday went up by 111 to 1,634. The 111 new cases in Kerala are out of the 127 reported from across the country. Kerala also recorded one death due to Covid-19 during the day. The total number of deaths in the state since the Covid-19 outbreak three years ago went up to 72,053 so far.

Telangana Hospitals on High Alert

The Telangana government also issued an alert to all hospitals in the state regarding the new JN.1 sub-variant of coronavirus and has also issued an advisory in this regard. “JN.1 is a subvariant of Omicron. There were many cases in Kerala. Our state government has issued an alert to all hospitals in the state. If there are any cases of influenza-like illness or severe acute respiratory illness we need to monitor them, increase their testing, keep them in isolation wards, wear masks and keep medication ready,” Dr M Raja Rao, Additional Director of Medical Education (DME) and Superintendent of Gandhi Hospital in Telangana told news agency ANI.

He added that the Gandhi Hospital is well-equipped to deal with the new sub-variant of coronavirus and there is no need to worry.

Karnataka Issues Health Advisory

The Karnataka government on Tuesday also issued a similar health advisory asking people above 60 years, those with comorbidities, pregnant women and lactating mothers, to wear face masks when outdoor, and to strictly avoid visiting closed, poorly ventilated spaces and crowded areas, in the wake of the current Covid-19 situation in the country and detection of JN.1 sub variant in neighbouring Kerala.

It also issued a circular instructing authorities in districts bordering Kerala and Tamil Nadu to be vigilant, and ensure adequate testing and timely reporting of Covid cases.

In the context of the current scenario of Covid-19 in the country and the emergence of JN.1 sub variant, the ongoing winter, and the expected crowding particularly in closed spaces during the year-end and New Year festivities, the general public are advised to comply with the precautionary measures, which are also advised by Covid-19 State Technical Advisory Committee(TAC), it said.

“All elderly (60 years and above), comorbid (particularly with kidney, heart, liver ailments, etc.), pregnant women and lactating mothers, when outdoor, shall wear face masks, and strictly avoid visiting closed, poorly ventilated spaces and crowded areas,” the advisory issued by Commissioner of Health and Family Welfare Services, Randeep D said.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.