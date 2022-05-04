New Delhi: British defence and security think tank –Royal United Services Institute –claimed in a report that Russian friendly countries, including India, could be helping Western manufactured components to make their way into Russian weapons used in Ukraine.Also Read - New, Highly Transmissible Omicron Subvariant Spreading Rapidly Across US as Covid-19 Cases Tick Up in The Country

Published two weeks ago, the report, titled "Operation Z: The Death Throes of an Imperial Delusion", stated the Russian military equipment found in Ukraine contained foreign-made components prohibited under embargoes.

"Russia's modern military hardware is dependent upon complex electronics imported from the US, the UK, Germany, the Netherlands, Japan, Israel, China and further afield."

Russia’s latest weapons are heavily dependent upon critical specialist components manufactured abroad and it is here that the Russian military industries face a problem. Without an assured supply chain to manufacture more, the Russians are having to retain a large proportion of the stockpile which would restrict their ability to strike Ukraine in the coming months.

Central Scientific Research Institute for Armaments of the Armed Forces of Ukraine conducted a technical inspection of Russian weapons and vehicles which revealed that there is a consistent pattern across all major Russian weapons systems recovered from the battlefield. The 9M949 guided 300-mm rocket that forms the backbone of Russian precision artillery as a munition for the Tornado-S multiple launch rocket system uses a US-made fibre-optic gyroscope for its inertial navigation.

The Russian TOR-M2 air-defence system, one of the most potent short-ranged air-defence systems in the world, relies on a British-designed oscillator in the computer controlling the platform’s radar.

This pattern is true in the Iskander-M, the Kalibr cruise missile, the Kh-101 air-launched cruise missile, and many more besides. It is also true of much tactical battlefield equipment.

“An examination by the technical labs of the Ukrainian intelligence community of the Aqueduct family of Russian military radios (R-168-5UN-2, R-168-5UN-1 and R-168-5UT-2), which form the backbone of the Russian military’s tactical communications, for instance, reveals critical electronic components manufactured in the US, Germany, the Netherlands, South Korea, and Japan,” the report stated.

The pattern is universal. Almost all of Russia’s modern military hardware is dependent upon complex electronics imported from the US, the UK, Germany, the Netherlands, Japan, Israel, China, and further abroad.

In some instances, these components are civilian dual-use electronics that can be procured commercially. In many more, however, they are pieces of military or specialised technologies for which there are a small number of regulated suppliers.

It is not clear that the companies manufacturing Western components knew that the Russian military was the end-user although Russian weapons are full of Western manufactured components. Many components are dual-use technologies. Meanwhile, Russia has established mechanisms for laundering these items through third countries. This channel is now increasingly constrained. But there are many others.

Restricting access, therefore, likely means preventing export to countries such as India of goods that are in some instances used for civilian purposes.

“This would, unfortunately, strengthen the Russian argument that the West is prepared to inflict economic pain around the world for the sake of punishing Russia and, in doing so, reduce compliance with Western sanctions. Russia is also prepared to use blackmail to keep these channels open. For example, many of the computer components in Russian cruise and ballistic missiles are purchased ostensibly for civilian use in Russia’s space programme,” the report stated.

Moreover, there are many companies based around the world, including in the Czech Republic, Serbia, Armenia, Kazakhstan, Turkey, India, and China, who will take considerable risks to meet Russian supply requirements.

Constraining these supply routes without alienating the governments in these states will be a delicate policy needle to thread. It likely requires a systematic targeting of Russia’s special services tasked with orchestrating these supply chain operations, the report added.

(With agency inputs)