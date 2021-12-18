New Delhi: Amid ascending concerns over the Omicron variant, country’s COVID-19 Task Force Chief and a member of NITI Aayog, Dr VK Paul stated the need to be cautious and prepared in the wake of the latest strain. Addressing Health Ministry’s briefing in the national capital, Dr Paul drew parallels with the worrying pandemic scenario in the United Kingdom and highlighted the potential spread in population in India. “If we look at the scale of spread in the UK and if there is a similar outbreak in India, then given our population, there will be 14 lakh cases every day,” Dr Paul stated.Also Read - 10 New Omicron Cases Recorded In Delhi, India's Tally Nears 100-Mark

India now has 101 Omicron cases across 11 states and Union Territories. In the UK, which has reported the highest ever daily rise of 88,042 cases, 2.4% of the cases are Omicron infections. Europe is passing through a serious phase despite 80 percent partial vaccinations and despite the fact that they also went through a Delta wave, Dr Paul said.

He advised caution on unnecessary travel, crowds, and New Year festivities. "It is time to avoid non-essential travel, time to avoid mass gatherings, and time to observe low-intensity festivities and low-intensity New Year celebrations," he said.

While accepting that the current scenario is unpredictable and unexpected because the Omicron infection is continuing to emerge, he vouched that the Centre is undertaking optimum measures to keep a tab on each development. “It is being said that the Omicron strain causes mild infection,” Dr VK Paul said while explaining why genome sequencing of each sample is not possible to be carried out.

“Genome sequencing of each sample is not possible. It is a surveillance and pandemic assessment and tracking tool, not a diagnostic tool as of now. We can assure sufficient systematic sampling is being undertaken,” he said.

Omicron cases in India

Maharashtra: 40

Gujarat: 7

Delhi: 22

Rajasthan: 17

Karnataka: 8

Chandigarh: 1

Andhra Pradesh: 1

Tamil Nadu: 1

Kerala: 7

West Bengal: 1

Telangana: 9

The new variant was first reported to the World Health Organisation from South Africa basis on a specimen that was collected and tested on November 9, 2021. On November 26, the WHO labelled the strain as Omicron and classified it under the highly mutated and transmissible ‘variant of concern’.