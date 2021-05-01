New Delhi: India crossed a grim milestone as the country recorded a fresh record spike of more than 4 lakh coronavirus cases in a single day. In the past 24 hours, India recorded 4,01,993 new COVID-19 cases, said Health Ministry data on Saturday morning. This takes active COVID cases in India past the 32-lakh mark. Also Read - Phase 3 of Vaccination Drive To Begin in Only Some States Due To Shortage of COVID-19 Vaccines | LIVE Updates

The country is battling the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic with cases and deaths breaching record highs daily.

3,523 fatalities were recorded in the last 24 hours, taking the total death toll from COVID-19 in India to 2,11,853.

Further, COVID-19 recoveries in the past day were below the 82 per cent mark of the new infections reported.

According to Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 28,83,37,385 COVID samples were tested up to 30th April 2021 for COVID-19. Of these, 19,45,299 samples were tested yesterday.