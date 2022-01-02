New Delhi: India has recorded a fresh surge in COVID-19 infections with 27,553 new cases reported in the last 24 hours, showed data updated by the Union Health Ministry on Sunday morning. The fresh spike takes India’s active cases to 27,553 and the total COVID tally to 3,48,89,132, the data showed.Also Read - Ready To Fight Any Covid Variant; Omicron Situation Under Control in Delhi, Says Satyendra Jain

Further, 284 deaths were reported in the past day, pushing the country's total death toll due to COVID-19 to 4,81,770, the Health Ministry said.

So far, 1,525 cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus have been detected across 23 states and Union Territories, the Health Ministry data said.