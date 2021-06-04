New Delhi: India recorded 1,32,364 lakh new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, according to the data updated by the Union Health Ministry on Friday. This takes India’s total coronavirus tally to 2,85,74,350. Also Read - US Eager to Involve Indian Investigators in Clinical Trials on COVID-19: Dr Fauci

The active COVID-19 caseload in India has now further declined to 16,35,993.

The death toll climbed to 3,40,702 with 2,713 new deaths recorded in the last 24 hours, said Health Ministry data.

With 2,07,071 recoveries reported during the last 24 hours, a total of 2,65,97,655 patients have recovered in India so far.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 35,74,33,846 samples have been tested up to May 27 with 20,75,428 samples being tested yesterday.

A total of 22.41 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country so far.