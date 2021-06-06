New Delhi: In the lowest single-day spike in two months, India recorded 1,14,460 lakh new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, according to the data updated by the Union Health Ministry on Sunday morning. This takes India’s total coronavirus tally to 2,88,09,339. The active COVID-19 caseload in India has now further declined to 14,77,799. Also Read - Maharashtra Unlock: Mumbai Slips to Level 3 With 5.56% Positivity Rate; Curbs on Local Trains to Continue

The daily COVID positivity rate has further declined to 5.62 per cent. The positivity rate has now been lower than 10 per cent for 13 days in a row. Also Read - Unlock 2021: Delhi Eases Covid Curbs, 5-tier Relaxations in Maharashtra; Tamil Nadu, Himachal, Goa Extend Lockdown | Full List Here

The death toll climbed to 3,46,759 with 2,677new deaths recorded in the last 24 hours, said Health Ministry data. The case fatality rate stands at 1.19 per cent, the data stated.

Daily recoveries continue to outnumber daily new cases for the 24th consecutive day as 1,89,232 discharges were reported during the last 24 hours, taking the number of COVID patients recovered in India so far to 2,65,97,655.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 36,47,46,522 samples have been tested so far till June 5 with 20,36,311 samples being tested yesterday.

A total of 23.13 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country so far.