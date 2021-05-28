New Delhi: In the lowest single-day spike in over a month, India recorded 1.86 lakh new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, according to the data updated by the Union Health Ministry on Friday. This is the lowest number of fresh daily cases in 44 days amid India’s battle against the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Also Read - Delhi Govt to Give Rs 5 Lakh to Kin of COVID Patients Who Died Due to Lack of Oxygen

The active COVID-19 caseload in India has now further declined to 23,43,152 as active cases decreased by 76,755 in the last 24 hours. Also Read - 2 Doses of Different COVID Vaccines 'Safe': Dr. VK Paul After Major Goof-up in UP

With 2,59,459 patient recoveries reported during the last 24 hours, a total of 2,48,93,410 patients have recovered in India so far. The COVID-19 recovery rate in the country has increased to 90.34 per cent.

Meanwhile, the weekly positivity rate is currently at 10.42 per cent and daily positivity rate at 9.00 per cent, less than 10 per cent for four consecutive days.

A total of 20.57 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses administered so far.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 33,90,39,861 samples have been tested up to May 27 with 20,70,508 samples being tested yesterday.