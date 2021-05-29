New Delhi: In the lowest single-day spike in over six weeks, India recorded 1.73 lakh new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, according to the data updated by the Union Health Ministry on Saturday. This is the third time in a row this month that daily infections are below the 2-lakh mark. Also Read - 'Will Never Forgot They Were There For us, Now Our Turn': US Promises Help to India in COVID Fight

The active COVID-19 caseload in India has now further declined to 22,28,724 as active cases decreased by 1,14,428 in the last 24 hours. Also Read - Good News: European Drug Body Approves Pfizer-BioNTech Covid Vaccine For 12-15 Years Old

With 2,84,601 recoveries reported during the last 24 hours, a total of 2,51,78,011 patients have recovered in India so far. The COVID-19 recovery rate in the country has increased to 90.80 per cent. Also Read - Covid-19: Chandigarh Extends Weekend Curfew Restrictions Till THIS Date | Check Details Here

Meanwhile, the weekly positivity rate is currently at 9.84 per cent and daily positivity rate at 8.36 per cent, less than 10 per cent for five consecutive days.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 34,11,19,909 samples have been tested up to May 27 with 20,80,048 samples being tested yesterday.