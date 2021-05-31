New Delhi: As single-day COVID-19 cases continue to decline in India amid the second wave, India recorded 1,52,734 lakh new infections in the last 24 hours, according to the data updated by the Union Health Ministry on Monday morning. This is the lowest number of daily COVID cases reported in 50 days. Also Read - Smokers at 50% Higher Risk of Developing Severe Diseases, Death From COVID-19: WHO

The active COVID-19 caseload in India has now further declined to 20,26,092 as active cases decreased by 88,416 in the last 24 hours.

The death toll rose to 3,29,100 with 3,128 new deaths recorded in the last 24 hours, said Health Ministry data.

With 2,38,022 recoveries reported during the last 24 hours, a total of 2,56,92,342 COVID patients have recovered in India so far. The COVID-19 recovery rate in the country has increased to 91.60 per cent.

Meanwhile, the weekly positivity rate is currently at 9.04 per cent and daily positivity rate at 8.36 per cent, less than 9.07 per cent for 7 consecutive days.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 34,48,66,883 samples have been tested up to May 31 with 16,83,135 samples being tested yesterday.

A total of 21,31,54,129 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in India so far.