New Delhi: Following yesterday's trend, India has again witnessed a sharp spike in the infection in the last 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Health Ministry, the country recorded 2,380 new cases on Thursday. With the addition of fresh cases, India's active caseload now currently stands at 13,433. Yesterday, the active cases registered were 12,340.

According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Thursday (April 21), the country saw a total of 1,231 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.76 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,25,14,479.

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,22,062. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 83,33,77,052 samples have been tested up to April 20 for COVID-19. Of these 4,49,114 samples were tested on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Delhi on Wednesday reported an over 62 per cent rise in its daily Covid tally in last 24 hours, at 1,009 cases, as against 623 the previous day, while there was one death, as per the Health Department bulletin.

The positivity rate has jumped to 5.7 per cent against 4.42 per cent on the previous day. The number of active cases has also surged to 2,641, out of which 1,578 patients are being treated in home isolation.

With 314 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries has gone up to 18,41,890.

The fresh Covid infection has taken the cumulative caseload tally to 18,70,692, while the death toll has risen to 26,161. The Covid fatality rate stands at 1.4 per cent, as per the bulletin. The number of Covid containment zones stand at 625.

(With inputs from agencies)