New Delhi: India on Friday logged 2,64,202 fresh COVID cases in the last 24 hours, according to the figures released by the health ministry. The daily positivity rate stood at 4.78 per cent, which is 6.7 per cent higher than Thursday (January 13).

As of 8 am, the active cases in the country stood at 12,72,073. The country recorded 315 fatalities due to the viral infection in the last 24 hours, taking the total COVID death toll to 4,85,350, the health ministry said in its latest update. As per the health ministry, over 15.17 crore COVID vaccine doses are available with the states/union territories to be administered.

Even as COVID cases continue to surge in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday interacted with chief ministers over the coronavirus situation in the country. During the meeting, PM Modi stressed on the local containment of the virus spread as well as ensuring minimum damage to livelihood while making strategies to deal with the surge in cases due to the Omicron variant.

In his remarks at the meeting, PM Modi underlined the importance of vaccination and the need to further accelerate the ‘Har Ghar Dastak’ programme to achieve 100 per cent vaccination coverage.