COVID-19 India cases: India recorded 3,37,704 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 488 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Saturday (January 22), the country saw a total of 2,42,676 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 93.50 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 3,63,01 482.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have rose to 21,13,365 the ministry data showed today. The total death toll in the country is now at 4,88,884. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

Additionally, the tally of Omicron cases has reached 10,050 on Saturday with an increase of 3.69% since yesterday. The daily positivity rate is at 17.22 per cent today.

Meanwhile, Mumbai on Friday reported 5,008 fresh positive Covid 19 cases, according to data released by the city’s health department. The total number of Covid Deaths in the city has been recorded at 12 whereas the total number patients hospitalized were 420. The recovery rate in the financial capital is 97 per cent.

With this, the city’s COVID-19 tally rose to 10,28,715, while the death toll jumped to 16,512, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) bulletin said.This was the third day in a row when daily COVID-19 cases have dropped in the financial capital.

On Thursday, 5,708 COVID-19 cases and 12 fatalities were reported in the city. With 12,913 more patients discharged during the day, the number of recovered cases jumped to 9,95,338, said the bulletin. Mumbai’s coronavirus recovery rate has increased to 97 per cent, while the case doubling rate has improved to 72 days, the BMC said.