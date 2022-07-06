India: India on Wednesday registered 16,159 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, pushing the tally to 4,35,47,809 while the active caseload increased to 11,5212, according to Union Health Ministry. Meanwhile, 28 fatalities due to the infection were reported in the last 24 hours as the death toll climbed to 5,25,270 as updated at 8 am. The active cases comprise 0.26 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.53 per cent. An increase of 737 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.Also Read - Chennai Makes Wearing Of Mask Mandatory, Rs 500 Fine For Violation As COVID Cases Spike

COVID cases spike in India | Key Points